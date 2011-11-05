AMS Q4 revenue falls, sees strong growth potential in 2017
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
Nov 5 "60 Minutes" commentator Andy Rooney, who died Friday night in New York at age 92 from complications following minor surgery, was known for speaking his mind. Following are examples of his comments:
* "Computers make it easier to do a lot of things but most of the things they make it easier to do don't need to be done."
* "I didn't get old on purpose. It just happened. If you're lucky, it could happen to you."
* "If dogs could talk it would take a lot of the fun out of owning one."
* "All men are not created equal but should be treated as though they were under the law."
* "It would be a better world if everyone in it knew all the truth about everything."
* "I'm already suspicious of anyone who thinks he or she is smart enough to be president. You'd have to have some ego to believe that about yourself."
* "We're all proud of making little mistakes. It gives us the feeling we don't make any big ones."
* "We've sent a man to the moon and that's 29,000 miles away. The center of the Earth is only 4,000 miles away. You could drive that in a week but for some reason nobody's ever done it."
* "Vegetarian -- that's an old Indian word meaning 'lousy hunter.'" (Compiled by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 Inside the original Macintosh computer, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs inscribed the signatures of his team, revealing his deep concern for even the hidden features of his products.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. Justice Department will face off with opponents in a federal appeals court on Tuesday over the fate of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, his most controversial act since taking office last month.