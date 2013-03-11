BAKU/YEREVAN, March 11 Azerbaijan accused forces
backed by neighbouring Armenia on Monday of killing an Azeri
soldier near the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where a
war killed about 30,000 people two decades ago.
Foreign governments are wary of any skirmishes in the South
Caucasus because of concerns that a new war could erupt,
threatening pipelines that carry natural gas and oil to Europe.
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said in a statement that the
soldier had been shot dead on Sunday by a sniper near the line
of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh, which is controlled by ethnic
Armenians but is inside Azerbaijan.
The ministry described this as a violation of a truce signed
in 1994 but a military spokesman in Nagorno-Karabakh said the
statement by Azerbaijan "does not correspond with reality" and
denied violating the terms of the truce.
Armenia has a policy of not commenting on any such
incidents. Azerbaijan last said on Feb. 5 that forces backed by
Yerevan had killed two of its soldiers near Nagorno-Karabakh.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain enclave back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia, an ally of Russia, says it would not stand by if
Nagorno-Karabakh were attacked.
There would be a risk of a new war over the mountainous
enclave of 160,000 people spreading if the pipelines carrying
Azeri oil and gas to Europe via Turkey, Baku's main regional
ally, were hit.
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina in Baku and Hasmik Mkrtchyan in
Yerevan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy
Heritage and Robin Pomeroy)