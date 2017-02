July 30 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Roper Industries Inc said it will buy Sunquest Information Systems Inc, a provider of diagnostic and laboratory software services to healthcare providers, for about $1.4 billion in cash.

Roper said it expects the deal to immediately add to earnings and to generate about $140 million of earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization in 2013. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore)