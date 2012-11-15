Nov 15 Roper Industries Inc on Thursday sold $900 million of senior notes in 2 parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ROPER INDUSTRIES TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.85 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.91 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.869 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 125 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.924 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.134 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/21/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS