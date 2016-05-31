SOFIA May 31 Rusatom Service, part of Russian
state nuclear agency Rosatom, has completed an upgrade needed to
extend the life of one of the reactors at the Kozloduy nuclear
plant in Bulgaria, the company said on Tuesday.
Bulgaria has begun a 360 million euro ($401.33
million)upgrade of its two, Soviet-made nuclear reactors to
ensure they can operate safely for another 30 years. Extending
the life of the plants is part of Bulgaria's efforts to avoid an
unpopular increase in electricity prices.
The Kozloduy plant, by the Danube river on the border with
Romania, has two 1,000 megawatt reactors that produce about 30
percent of Bulgaria's electricity, which is one of the country's
cheapest sources of power.
Sofia has hired a consortium led by Rosatom divisions
Rosenergoatom and Rusatom Service and French energy company EDF
to carry out the upgrades.
Rusatom Service said technical work on Unit 5 at the
Kozloduy plant was complete and it would soon provide
documentation which would enable the energy regulator to extend
the Unit's licence.
Rusatom Service, which is also working on upgrade of the
other reactor, Unit 6, said the work would take place during its
annual maintenance period.
"We are meeting all deadlines in line with the schedules for
activities on Unit 5 and Unit 6 of Kozloduy nuclear plant", the
first deputy general director of Rusatom Service, Dmitriy
Pashevich, was quoted as saying at an energy forum in Moscow on
Tuesday.
The 10-year operational licences of Unit 5 expires in
October and in October 2019 for Unit 6.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova. Editing by Jane Merriman)