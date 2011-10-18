MOSCOW Oct 18 Rosbank , the Russian unit of French bank Societe Generale , plans to lower costs by 11-12 percent next year by cutting staff and streamlining business operations, its Chief Executive Vladimir Golubkov said on Tuesday.

"Taking inflation into account, which based on Rosbank's estimates will come in at 8 percent in 2012, the cost cutting will be at 11-12 percent (level)," Rosbank's Golubkov told journalists.

Golubkov did not say how many staff will be cut and how much money it will save.

Societe Generale said last month it would cut costs and sell assets to free up 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in fresh capital in a bid to fight volatility on financial markets.

