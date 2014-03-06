(Corrects to show discovery above expectations, not in line)

OSLO, March 6 Gas firm VNG has made an oil and gas discovery off Norway that is above expectations, a partner in the find, Rocksource, said on Thursday.

"Estimates indicate recoverable resources above the estimated pre-drill range of 20-50 million barrels of oil equivalent," Rocksource said in a statement. The firm did not give a new estimate.

The other partners in the discovery, which lies in production license PL 586 in the Norwegian Sea, are Spike Exploration and Faroe Petroleum. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)