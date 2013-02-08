VIENNA Feb 8 Austrian group Rosenbauer has won an order worth 126 million euros ($168 million) to supply Saudi Arabia with firefighting and emergency equipment.

The order for 610 vehicles, boats and other civil defence equipment will see deliveries spread across the next 30 months, it said on Friday.

