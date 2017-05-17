BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Futures clearing firm Rosenthal Collins Group LLC appointed Brian Ager as president to its institutional foreign exchange division in New York.
Ager, who has spent more than three decades in the financial services industry, served as senior director of New York FX sales and trading for RJ O'Brien & Associates, since 2011. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.