SHANGHAI Aug 10 Rose Rock Capital Limited,
wholly owned by the Rockefeller family, plans to raise $2
billion in both yuan and U.S. dollar funds to invest in
commercial properties in China's northern city of Tianjin, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.
Rose Rock has set up a venture with Tianjin Finance
Investment Co to launch the funds, which aim to raise 5 billion
yuan initially, including 2 billion yuan by the end of this
year, the newspaper said.
Rose Rock, which controls 90 percent of the fund management
venture, will be responsible for daily management and operation
of the funds, while its Chinese partner will focus on government
relationships, the article said.
Money raised will be used to build a landmark commercial
property project in Tianjin's financial district, while future
investment will expand into other areas including
infrastructure, culture and education, the newspaper said.
