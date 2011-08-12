* Intends to list on NYSE under "RRMS" symbol

Aug 12 Rose Rock Midstream LP filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $181.1 million in an initial public offering of its common units, in what has been a difficult week for IPOs.

So far this week, more than half of the 12 deals that were scheduled to price have run into problems and about five companies postponed their U.S. IPOs due to the volatile market conditions after shares plummeted on Standard & Poor's credit rating downgrade.

IPOs are considered among the riskiest investments and the IPO market often shuts down during a sell-off in the broader market.

Rose Rock was recently formed by SemGroup Corp to own, operate, develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets.

SemGroup, once the 14th-largest privately held U.S. company and parent of SemGroup Energy Partners LP, collapsed in 2008 after former Chief Executive Thomas Kivisto lost billions of dollars on sales of crude oil options.

The company then emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 with Norm Szydlowski at the helm, and its shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in November last year.

Rose Rock, which intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RRMS", did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price, but said it will use the proceeds to make a cash distribution to SemGroup.

Barclays Capital is the lead underwriter for the offering, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)