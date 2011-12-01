(Follows alerts)
* Sees IPO of 7 mln shares at $19-$21/unit
* Intends to use proceeds to make a cash distribution to
SemGroup
Dec 1 Rose Rock Midstream LP filed with
U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of up to 7
million common units, to be priced at $19-$21 a piece.
Rose Rock, formed by SemGroup Corp to own, operate,
develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream energy
assets, said it had got the nod to list its common units on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RRMS."
In August, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission to raise up to $181.1 million in an IPO
and said it planned to use the proceeds to make a cash
distribution to SemGroup.
The underwriters for the offering are led by Barclays
Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)