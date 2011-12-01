(Follows alerts)

* Sees IPO of 7 mln shares at $19-$21/unit

* Intends to use proceeds to make a cash distribution to SemGroup

Dec 1 Rose Rock Midstream LP filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of up to 7 million common units, to be priced at $19-$21 a piece.

Rose Rock, formed by SemGroup Corp to own, operate, develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets, said it had got the nod to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RRMS."

In August, the company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $181.1 million in an IPO and said it planned to use the proceeds to make a cash distribution to SemGroup.

The underwriters for the offering are led by Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)