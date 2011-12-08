* IPO of 7 mln common units priced at $20/unit
Dec 8 Rose Rock Midstream LP RRMS.N, a
limited partnership formed by SemGroup Corp (SEMG.N), priced
its initial public offering at $20 per unit, the mid-point of
its expected range.
Rose Rock, which was formed by SemGroup to own, operate,
develop and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream energy
assets, sold 7 million common units in the offering, raising
$140 million in proceeds.
Barclays Capital, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities
are joint book-running managers for the IPO.
The common units offered to the public represent about 40.9
percent limited partner interest in Rose Rock Midstream, with
SemGroup indirectly owning the remaining equity interests in
the company.
Rose Rock was recently at the centre of a bidding war
between Plains All American Pipeline (PAA.N) and SemGroup, with
Plains urging SemGroup to defer the IPO saying it would reduce
the value available to shareholders in a sale of SemGroup.
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Rose Rock intends to use the proceeds
from the offering to make a cash distribution to SemGroup.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore)