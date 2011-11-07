* Q3 EPS $0.61 vs est $0.56

* Rev up 26 pct at $101.3 mln vs est $116.5 mln

* Eagle Ford production more than doubles

* Backs FY production outlook of 160-170 mmcfe/d

* Shares rise 8 pct

Nov 7 Oil and gas producer Rosetta Resources posted a third-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations, helped by higher production from its Eagle Ford Shale assets in south Texas.

Shares of the company rose 8 percent to $48.99 in early trading on Nasdaq.

The Houston, Texas-based company said its projected 2011 exit rate is 190-200 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalents per day (mmcfe/d). Rosetta is currently producing about 195 mmcfe/d.

July-September production averaged 154 mmcfe/d, up 7 percent from year-ago quarter. Production from the Eagle Ford shale more than doubled to 130 mmcfe/d.

The net income was $31.9 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with $8.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenues rose 26 percent to $101.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 56 cents a share on revenue of $116.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)