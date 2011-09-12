MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian restaurant group Rosinter said a worse than expected performance at some of its outlets had led to a net loss of 321.5 million roubles ($10.74 million) in the first half of 2011, compared to a 111 million rouble profit a year ago.

Shares in the company, which operates the TGI Friday franchise in Russia, were off 5 percent by 1215 GMT, having already fallen 67 percent in the year to date.

"A number of restaurants showed operational results short of expectations and, according to IFRS rules, we have allocated 191 million roubles into reserves for depreciation of operational assets," said Hugh Carroll, CEO at Rosinter.

"This led to a decline in EBITDA and net losses," he said.

The chain also said its revenue rose 8 percent to 5.07 billion roubles thanks to rising like-for-like sales and new openings.

($1 = 29.94 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Alexander Gelogaev; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by John Bowker)