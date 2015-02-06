MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian restaurant group Rosinter said on Friday that Nickors Limited, a Belize, Central America-based company, had acquired 23.11 percent of its shares from the market.

Rosinter has been struggling to turn a profit for years and its troubles deepened last year when Russia banned many food imports in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and an economic downturn affected consumption.

Rosinter Chairman and the company's biggest shareholder Rostislav Ordovsky-Tanaevsky Blanco said Nickors acted in the interests of a foreign businessman whom he declined to name.

"He is a very experienced businessman and he always goes against the market -- he buys when one can buy at a good price," he told reporters on the sidelines of a retail conference.

"He's been in Russia for a long time. I don't know him well but as far as I understand he has business not only in Russia but is currently focused on the Russian market he knows well and where very interesting opportunities may emerge this year. He is very optimistic."

Shares in Rosinter have risen more than 30 percent since early November as Nickors Limited has been buying the stock, while the broader MICEX index has added 18 percent, partly boosted by a slide in the rouble.

Rosinter's main brands are Planet Sushi and Italian chain Il Patio, but it also operates the Russian franchise of T.G.I. Friday's and a McDonald's franchise. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Mark Potter)