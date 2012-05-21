MOSCOW May 21 Russian restaurant holding
company Rosinter reported a net loss of 281.2 million
roubles ($9 million) in 2011 versus a net profit a year earlier
hit by write-offs, the company said on Monday.
"Our results in 2011 were negatively affected by impairment
provisions of 265 million roubles and store closure related
write-offs of non-current assets of 184 million roubles,"
Andrey Astakhov, chief financial officer, said in a statement.
In 2010, Rosinter posted a net profit of 257.5 million
roubles.
In the last quarter of 2011, the company saw net loss of 4.6
million roubles versus a net profit of 17.2 million roubles in
the same period of 2010.
($1 = 31.2521 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko, writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Lidia Kelly)