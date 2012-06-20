* Q1 net loss 35.7 million roubles, vs 146 mln
* Q1 revenue up 3.9 percent to 2.6 billion roubles
* Shares down 0.9 percent
MOSCOW, June 20 Rosinter Restaurants,
which operates the Russian franchise of TGI Friday's, said lower
costs and price rises had helped it narrow its first-quarter
loss.
Rosinter, struggling to win customers to its casual dining
formats despite a broadly strong consumer sentiment, recently
appointed a new chief executive, Kevin Todd.
The company posted a net loss of 35.7 million roubles ($1.1
million), down from 146 million in the 2011 period when it
recorded high depreciation charges after revising operational
forecasts for several outlets.
Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 2.6 billion roubles, helped by
new openings, while earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation jumped to 166 million from 9.6
million.
"Dynamics of the number of transactions in comparable stores
improved to minus 5.1 percent compared to minus 8.3 percent in
the fourth quarter of last year, but remained under pressure,"
Todd said.
Rosinter has a joint venture with Whitbread to
develop the British group's Costa Coffee brand in Russia and has
recently agreed to develop a McDonald's chain as part of
a franchising deal with the U.S. fastfood group.
($1 = 32.4363 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)