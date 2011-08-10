* Overall sales up 8.5 pct vs 7.9 pct rate in June

MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian restaurant group Rosinter (ROST.MM) said on Wednesday its sales growth accelerated slightly from the previous month but it still struggled to reverse declines in customer numbers.

Rosinter said in a statement that overall July sales rose 8.5 percent year-on-year to 821 million roubles ($28.96 million), after a 7.9 percent increase in June. [ID:nLDE76B08R]

Like-for-like sales lagged with a 3.1 percent increase on the same month last year, pressured by a 4.3 percent fall in the number of transactions as analysts said the group is coming under pressure from competition. [ID:nLDE76D10C]

Rosinter, seeking to step up an opening plan, had 373 restaurants at the end of July, up from 362 at the end of last year.

The company, which owns the Planet Sushi chain and operates the Russian franchise of TGI Friday's, last month announced the departure of its chief executive Sergei Beshev.

Rosinter also has a joint venture with Britain's Whitbread (WTB.L) to develop its Costa Coffee brand. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by John Bowker)