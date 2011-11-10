* Sales at established restaurants fall 4.4 pct

* Overall sales up 3.6 pct in October

* Full-year sales growth outlook cut to 7-8 pct

MOSCOW, Nov 10 Russian restaurant holding company Rosinter (ROST.MM) reported a 4.4 percent fall in like-for-like sales last month due to a lower number of patrons.

The company saw a 9.5 percent decline in the number of transactions in October, which was partly offset by a 5.7 percent rise in the average bill, it said in a statement.

"One of the reasons is consumer reaction to price increases we have made during the year. Besides, overall sentiment reflects only a partial recovery from the crisis and the likely anticipation of a new wave," Valeria Silina, vice-president for corporate communications, told Reuters.

Rosinter, which operates the TGI Friday franchise in Russia, has recently cut its full-year revenue growth outlook to around 7-8 percent from the previous forecast of 15 percent.

Overall sales, including newer restaurants, rose 3.6 percent to stand at 870 million roubles last month, up from 840 million roubles in October 2010.

Rosinter, which also has a joint venture with Britain's Whitbread (WTB.L) to develop its Costa Coffee brand, had 373 outlets at the end of October, up from 371 a month ago and 359 the year earlier. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)