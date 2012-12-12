MOSCOW Dec 12 The AAR consortium, representing four Soviet-born tycoons, said it would receive $28 billion in cash for the sale of its one-half stake in TNK-BP to Russian state oil firm Rosneft.

"I can confirm that it's $28 billion in cash at closing," AAR CEO Stan Polovets told Reuters after the parties signed a sale and purchase agreement on Wednesday.

Rosneft has already signed a binding agreement to buy out BP's stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil firm, for $27 billion in cash and stock.

Both legs of the deal - Russia's largest takeover - are expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.