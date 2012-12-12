UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW Dec 12 The AAR consortium, representing four Soviet-born tycoons, said it would receive $28 billion in cash for the sale of its one-half stake in TNK-BP to Russian state oil firm Rosneft.
"I can confirm that it's $28 billion in cash at closing," AAR CEO Stan Polovets told Reuters after the parties signed a sale and purchase agreement on Wednesday.
Rosneft has already signed a binding agreement to buy out BP's stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil firm, for $27 billion in cash and stock.
Both legs of the deal - Russia's largest takeover - are expected to close in the first half of next year, subject to regulatory approvals.
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform