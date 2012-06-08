MOSCOW, June 8 Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft has appointed Morgan Stanley's Dmitry Avdeyev as vice president for finance and economics, the company's first major hire since former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin took over as CEO last month.

Sources close to Rosneft told Reuters earlier this week that Avdeyev, co-head of investment banking at Morgan Stanley in Moscow, would be appointed to manage the finances of the state-controlled group. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)