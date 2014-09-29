MOSCOW, Sept 29 U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil
is suspending cooperation with Russia's state-owned
company Rosneft on offshore drilling in the Arctic due
to sanctions, the daily Kommersant reported on Monday, citing
unnamed sources.
Rosneft and its head Igor Sechin were among the targets of
the sanctions, imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukrainian
conflict, which has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people.
On Saturday, Rosneft said it had made an oil discovery
jointly with ExxonMobil and that the two had successfully
completed drilling of a well in the Kara Sea oil province, where
oil reserves are estimated to be comparable to those of Saudi
Arabia.
Exxon said earlier this month that the U.S. Treasury
Department had given it a short extension to wind down a rig in
the Kara Sea beyond the 14 days outlined in the sanctions
targeting Western cooperation in Russia's oil sector.
"Theoretically, there was a possibility to continue the
work, but it was necessary to obtain a new permit," Kommersant
reported, citing one of the unnamed sources. "But (ExxonMobil)
failed to get it. ExxonMobil should stop work and evacuate its
personnel by mid-October."
Rosneft declined to comment on the report. ExxonMobil was
not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Hogue)