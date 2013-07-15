MOSCOW, July 15 Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the
former head of the International Monetary Fund, has joined the
supervisory board of a bank owned by Russian state oil major
Rosneft.
Strauss-Kahn, 64, ousted from the Fund in 2011 in a scandal
over a sexual encounter with a New York hotel maid, has been
gradually raising his profile on the international stage with
public appearances and media interviews.
He will take a seat on the supervisory board of Russian
Regional Development Bank, according to a regulatory filing by
the bank. Rosneft declined further comments on Monday.
Under chief executive Igor Sechin, a long-time ally of
President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft has grown into the world's
largest listed oil firm by output, boosted by its $55 billion
takeover of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP in March.
The banker who put together that deal, Svyatoslav Slavinsky,
moved from Citi to take over as Rosneft's chief financial
officer and will also chair the supervisory board of Russian
Regional Development Bank.
Rosneft last week announced a reshuffle at the bank in which
three former Morgan Stanley veterans departed - Walid Chammah,
Rair Simonyan and Elena Titova. They had been hired last year to
overhaul Rosneft's financial assets and develop a platform to
hedge its oil trading operation.
A U.S. court dismissed the sexual assault charges that
wrecked Strauss-Kahn's IMF career, made by a New York hotel maid
originally from Guinea. Strauss-Kahn has said their sex was
consensual and settled with her in a civil court.
