New York DFS probes health insurers over contraceptive coverage
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Rosneft (Baa1/BBB-/BBB) has set price guidance of 3.50% area for a March 2017 note and 4.50% area for a March 2022 tranche.
The 144a/Reg S bondS will be of benchmark size, expected to be for about USD2-3bn. Global co-ordinators are Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and VTB Capital.
The bond is expected to price later today.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
Feb 21 The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said on Tuesday it was investigating whether health insurers complied with its contraceptive coverage requirements.
FRANKFURT, Feb 21 U.S. bank Citigroup may choose Frankfurt as the headquarters for its European investment banking and trading activities as part of its Brexit contingency plans, the bank's European chief told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Feb 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.