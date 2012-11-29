LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - Rosneft (Baa1/BBB-/BBB) has set price guidance of 3.50% area for a March 2017 note and 4.50% area for a March 2022 tranche.

The 144a/Reg S bondS will be of benchmark size, expected to be for about USD2-3bn. Global co-ordinators are Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and VTB Capital.

The bond is expected to price later today.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)