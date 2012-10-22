LONDON Oct 22 Rosneft announced on
Monday a two-part deal worth around $55 billion that gives
British oil company BP a stake of 19.75 percent in the
state-controlled Russian energy firm and two seats on the board,
and offers an exit for the TNK-BP's other shareholders AAR, as
well.
The agreement with BP folds BP's half of TNK-BP,
Russia's third-largest oil company, into Rosneft, in exchange
for cash and Rosneft stock. AAR would get $28 billion in cash,
but the two deals are independent of each other, Rosneft said
It allows BP to end a stormy relationship with AAR, and to
pursue closer ties with a Kremlin that exerts a much tighter
hold on the oil industry than it did in the 1990s when BP first
invested in Russia.