MOSCOW Dec 3 Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said in a filing on Tuesday its board had approved a deal to sell up to 1.8 million tonnes of ultra low-sulphur diesel to BP from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk for up to $1.9 billion.

Rosneft did not disclose the timeframe for supplies.

Earlier this year Rosneft revealed deals worth more than $11 billion to sell its crude oil and products to BP, a related party that owns almost 20 percent in the state-controlled oil company.