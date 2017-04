MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's top crude oil producer Rosneft said on Friday that it has agreed with BP to dissolve its refining joint venture in Germany, Ruhr Oel.

After restructuring later this year, Rosneft will become a direct shareholder and increase its stake in the Bayernoil refinery to 25 percent from 12.5 percent; the MiRO refinery to 24 percent from 12 percent; and the PCK refinery to 54.17 percent from 35.42 percent.

BP will consolidate 100 percent of the equity of the Gelsenkirchen refinery and the solvent production facility DHC Solvent Chemie, Rosneft said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs)