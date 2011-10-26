MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian state oil company Rosneft
, which backed out of an Arctic drilling deal with BP
following objections from the Russian partners in BP's
local joint venture, TNK-BP , has hired a BP executive
to advise its chief executive on offshore issues.
Larry Bates was a vice president in BP's Moscow office,
where Rosneft said he was involved in Russian offshore projects.
Before that, he worked at TNK-BP's Uvat group, one
of two new fields in eastern Siberia developed by the BP Russian
joint venture in recent years to supply a growing market for
Russian crude in Asia.
Rosneft wanted a foreign partner to acquire the expertise it
needed develop three prime offshore blocks in the Arctic Kara
Sea, and went on to do a deal with ExxonMobil .
The tie-up with BP fell apart when the British major could
not overcome objections to the deal from the four Soviet-born
billionaires with whom BP shares control of TNK-BP, Russia's
third largest oil producer.
The local partners said BP could only participate in the
Rosneft deal through TNK-BP, but Rosneft rejected that idea, in
part because it said it wanted offshore experience.
