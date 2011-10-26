MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian state oil company Rosneft , which backed out of an Arctic drilling deal with BP following objections from the Russian partners in BP's local joint venture, TNK-BP , has hired a BP executive to advise its chief executive on offshore issues.

Larry Bates was a vice president in BP's Moscow office, where Rosneft said he was involved in Russian offshore projects.

Before that, he worked at TNK-BP's Uvat group, one of two new fields in eastern Siberia developed by the BP Russian joint venture in recent years to supply a growing market for Russian crude in Asia.

Rosneft wanted a foreign partner to acquire the expertise it needed develop three prime offshore blocks in the Arctic Kara Sea, and went on to do a deal with ExxonMobil .

The tie-up with BP fell apart when the British major could not overcome objections to the deal from the four Soviet-born billionaires with whom BP shares control of TNK-BP, Russia's third largest oil producer.

The local partners said BP could only participate in the Rosneft deal through TNK-BP, but Rosneft rejected that idea, in part because it said it wanted offshore experience.

(Reporting by Melissa Akin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)