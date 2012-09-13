MOSCOW, Sept 13 A top Russian government
official opposes the possible purchase by state oil major
Rosneft of BP's one-half stake in Anglo-Russian
oil company TNK-BP, the Vedomosti financial daily
reported on Thursday.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who coordinates
energy policy in the world's largest oil producing nation, said
the government had not yet discussed the details of a possible
deal with Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.
"Overall, it serves no useful purpose for any state company
to expand its role in the economy," Dvorkovich told the
newspaper in an interview.
Dvorkovich, previously the top economic official in the
Kremlin, took over the role of deputy prime minister responsible
for energy from Sechin after Vladimir Putin returned to the
presidency in May.
Dvorkovich and Sechin have publicly clashed over numerous
issues including privatisation, where Sechin has been seeking to
consolidate energy assets under state control.
The deputy premier said Rosneft would not be able to buy a
stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil firm, without
government permission.
He also questioned how Rosneft might be able to raise the
estimated $30 billion that could be required to complete a
transaction.
"This purchase won't happen without the government's
approval anyway," Dvorkovich said. "You don't find $30 billion
lying around on the street."
"This means we have to see how the money would be raised,
how quickly it is returned in the form of TNK-BP dividends, how
it would affect Rosneft's financial situation, and whether it
would bring other projects to a halt."
BP announced in June that it would start the process of
selling its 50 percent stake in Russia's third-largest crude
producer TNK-BP after years of squabbling with the AAR
consortium of Soviet-born billionaires, which owns the other
half of the company.
A month later Rosneft said it was in talks to
acquire half of the troubled venture. Under the TNK-BP
shareholders agreement outside buyers may hold talks on buying a
stake, but cannot close a deal for 90 days.
Earlier this month Sechin said Rosneft had taken a time-out
in talks to buy the TNK-BP stake to avoid falling foul of the
shareholder pact.
Dvorkovich said the formal talks between Rosneft and the
government about the deal were yet to start. "Consultations so
far have been only behind the scenes," he said.