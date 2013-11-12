MOSCOW Nov 12 Rosneft said on Tuesday
it had agreed to sell oil product cargoes to BP worth
over $6 billion, on top of a previous deal to sell oil worth
$5.3 billion.
The Russian state-owned company said in a filing that it
would sell up to 3.2 million tonnes of fuel oil to BP Singapore
for up to $2.6 bln from the Far East ports of Nakhodka or Vanino
in Nov 2013-Dec 2014 with a possibility to lift it in 2015.
Rosneft will also sell up to 1.44 million tonnes of diesel
to BP for up to $1.77 billion from the Black Sea port of Tuapse.
Russia's top crude producer would sell up to 2 million
tonnes of fuel oil to BP for up to $1.62 billion from the Baltic
port of Ust-Luga and up to 60,000 tonnes of naphtha for up to
$65 million from Tuapse.
BP is a related party of Rosneft. It raised its stake in
Rosneft to nearly 20 percent as part of the Russian oil major's
$55 billion takeover of TNK-BP that was completed in March of
this year.