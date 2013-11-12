MOSCOW Nov 12 Rosneft said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell oil product cargoes to BP worth over $6 billion, on top of a previous deal to sell oil worth $5.3 billion.

The Russian state-owned company said in a filing that it would sell up to 3.2 million tonnes of fuel oil to BP Singapore for up to $2.6 bln from the Far East ports of Nakhodka or Vanino in Nov 2013-Dec 2014 with a possibility to lift it in 2015.

Rosneft will also sell up to 1.44 million tonnes of diesel to BP for up to $1.77 billion from the Black Sea port of Tuapse.

Russia's top crude producer would sell up to 2 million tonnes of fuel oil to BP for up to $1.62 billion from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and up to 60,000 tonnes of naphtha for up to $65 million from Tuapse.

BP is a related party of Rosneft. It raised its stake in Rosneft to nearly 20 percent as part of the Russian oil major's $55 billion takeover of TNK-BP that was completed in March of this year.