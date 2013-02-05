MOSCOW Feb 5 Brazil has offered Russian
state-owned producer Rosneft possible access to the
South American's country vast offshore oil and gas deposits,
Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources close
to the company.
Brazil plans to hold its 11th-round auction of oil and
natural gas rights on May 14 and 15 in Rio de Janeiro,
restarting sales of exploration and production leases for the
first time in five years. It was not clear if the offer bore any
connection to the auction.
Interfax quoted one source as saying Brazil asked Rosneft to
get to know the country's resource base and consider whether it
was worth developing its offshore oil and gas deposits.
"It is possible that Rosneft's officials will gather for
talks in the immediate future," it quoted another source as
saying.
A Rosneft spokeswoman declined to comment.
Rosneft is already active in another Latin America country,
Venezuela, while its chief executive Igor Sechin, a long-time
ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is keen on expanding
the company's global reach.
Rosneft is in a process of acquiring Anglo-Russian oil
producer TNK-BP for $55 billion, the largest such deal
in Russian corporate history. It has signed deals with
ExxonMobil, Statoil and Eni to tap
offshore oil and gas in Russia's Arctic region.
TNK-BP is exploring for hydrocarbons in Brazil's Solimoes
basin in partnership with a local exploration company, HRT
Participacoes em Petroleo SA.
Brazil halted a decade of annual auctions in 2008 after the
discovery of giant offshore fields in the Santos Basin, by
state-led oil company Petrobras and partners such as Great
Britain's BG Group Plc, Spain's Repsol SA and
Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA.