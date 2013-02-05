MOSCOW Feb 5 Brazil has offered Russian state-owned producer Rosneft possible access to the South American's country vast offshore oil and gas deposits, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the company.

Brazil plans to hold its 11th-round auction of oil and natural gas rights on May 14 and 15 in Rio de Janeiro, restarting sales of exploration and production leases for the first time in five years. It was not clear if the offer bore any connection to the auction.

Interfax quoted one source as saying Brazil asked Rosneft to get to know the country's resource base and consider whether it was worth developing its offshore oil and gas deposits.

"It is possible that Rosneft's officials will gather for talks in the immediate future," it quoted another source as saying.

A Rosneft spokeswoman declined to comment.

Rosneft is already active in another Latin America country, Venezuela, while its chief executive Igor Sechin, a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is keen on expanding the company's global reach.

Rosneft is in a process of acquiring Anglo-Russian oil producer TNK-BP for $55 billion, the largest such deal in Russian corporate history. It has signed deals with ExxonMobil, Statoil and Eni to tap offshore oil and gas in Russia's Arctic region.

TNK-BP is exploring for hydrocarbons in Brazil's Solimoes basin in partnership with a local exploration company, HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA.

Brazil halted a decade of annual auctions in 2008 after the discovery of giant offshore fields in the Santos Basin, by state-led oil company Petrobras and partners such as Great Britain's BG Group Plc, Spain's Repsol SA and Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA.