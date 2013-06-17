LONDON, June 17 Bankers are considering hiking pricing on acquisition bridge loans and tightening terms, particularly in emerging markets M&A deals, after last week's fierce sell-off put Russian oil giant Rosneft's plans to issue bonds to repay a jumbo $24.72 billion bridge loan on hold indefinitely.

With secondary bond prices tanking and primary issuance grinding to a halt, emerging market bonds took a particularly hard battering on the back of treasury and fund sell offs last week. This means that price-sensitive Rosneft is highly unlikely to reduce its 11 lead banks' exposure of around $1.8 billion each to one- and two-year bridge loans any time soon, bankers said.

"Banks in the Rosneft bridge loan will be most affected by what is happening in the bond markets at the moment," said one London based European syndicated loan director. "This could have a significant impact for emerging market bridge loans."

Rosneft's bridge loan has a two-year maturity but the company had planned to exit 60 percent of the loan through bond issues within the first year. The loan was signed last November but as yet none of it has been repaid.

Rosneft's lack of pay down could have a detrimental effect on future appetite for emerging market bridge loans and bridge loans generally including Western European borrowers as bankers renew their focus on bond market takeouts.

Bankers working on emerging markets bridge loan proposals made three to four weeks ago have been contacting bond colleagues to discuss takeout prospects and are structuring the bridge loans to incentivise the company to refinance loans quickly by adding price step ups.

NO INCENTIVE

With thin activity in the syndicated loan market, deal hungry and liquid European banks previously priced these bridge loans more akin to short term relationship-based deals, leaving companies like Rosneft with little or no incentive to go to the capital markets.

"Effectively the Rosneft loan is no longer a bridge, it is just a cheap subsidy-ridden relationship term loan,"said another London based European banker. "Why would Rosneft go to the bond markets versus drawing down the now cheaper bank bridge loan?"

In contrast he argues that the US high grade market has a much more appropriate approach to bridge lending which is designed to force borrowers to issue with funding fees on drawing, duration fees month to month and margin step ups.

"US bridge loans are structured with margins and duration fees which step up quite steeply if the bridge is drawn down, making sure the company has real ambition to go to the capital markets."he said. "These deals should be absolutely the more expensive alternative."

While some banks are comfortable with Rosneft's credit risk and are happy to hold the exposure to support a key client, other banks have been considering selling their bridge loan exposure in the secondary market, bankers said. Bids of 98.87-99.25 have been seen in the secondary market, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, but it is not clear if any trades have taken place.

"A third of the banks in Rosneft will be looking at this and worried about it the other two thirds will be dumb to the risk,"said the London based European syndicated loan director.

"There is so little activity that banks want to support their clients, there is nothing else to do. Activity will be there for credits they are comfortable with on a relationship basis." (Editing by Christopher Mangham)