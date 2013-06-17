LONDON, June 17 Bankers are considering hiking
pricing on acquisition bridge loans and tightening terms,
particularly in emerging markets M&A deals, after last week's
fierce sell-off put Russian oil giant Rosneft's plans
to issue bonds to repay a jumbo $24.72 billion bridge loan on
hold indefinitely.
With secondary bond prices tanking and primary issuance
grinding to a halt, emerging market bonds took a particularly
hard battering on the back of treasury and fund sell offs last
week. This means that price-sensitive Rosneft is highly unlikely
to reduce its 11 lead banks' exposure of around $1.8 billion
each to one- and two-year bridge loans any time soon, bankers
said.
"Banks in the Rosneft bridge loan will be most affected by
what is happening in the bond markets at the moment," said one
London based European syndicated loan director. "This could have
a significant impact for emerging market bridge loans."
Rosneft's bridge loan has a two-year maturity but the
company had planned to exit 60 percent of the loan through bond
issues within the first year. The loan was signed last November
but as yet none of it has been repaid.
Rosneft's lack of pay down could have a detrimental effect
on future appetite for emerging market bridge loans and bridge
loans generally including Western European borrowers as bankers
renew their focus on bond market takeouts.
Bankers working on emerging markets bridge loan proposals
made three to four weeks ago have been contacting bond
colleagues to discuss takeout prospects and are structuring the
bridge loans to incentivise the company to refinance loans
quickly by adding price step ups.
NO INCENTIVE
With thin activity in the syndicated loan market, deal
hungry and liquid European banks previously priced these bridge
loans more akin to short term relationship-based deals, leaving
companies like Rosneft with little or no incentive to go to the
capital markets.
"Effectively the Rosneft loan is no longer a bridge, it is
just a cheap subsidy-ridden relationship term loan,"said another
London based European banker. "Why would Rosneft go to the bond
markets versus drawing down the now cheaper bank bridge loan?"
In contrast he argues that the US high grade market has a
much more appropriate approach to bridge lending which is
designed to force borrowers to issue with funding fees on
drawing, duration fees month to month and margin step ups.
"US bridge loans are structured with margins and duration
fees which step up quite steeply if the bridge is drawn down,
making sure the company has real ambition to go to the capital
markets."he said. "These deals should be absolutely the more
expensive alternative."
While some banks are comfortable with Rosneft's credit risk
and are happy to hold the exposure to support a key client,
other banks have been considering selling their bridge loan
exposure in the secondary market, bankers said. Bids of
98.87-99.25 have been seen in the secondary market, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, but it is not clear if any trades have
taken place.
"A third of the banks in Rosneft will be looking at this and
worried about it the other two thirds will be dumb to the
risk,"said the London based European syndicated loan director.
"There is so little activity that banks want to support
their clients, there is nothing else to do. Activity will be
there for credits they are comfortable with on a relationship
basis."
