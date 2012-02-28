GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
MOSCOW Feb 28 Rosneft : * Rosneft says will buy out shareholders who vote against change to major transaction at 212 roubles per 1 ordinary share * Shareholders will have the right to request a buyback within 45 days of changes being approved at the extraordinary meeting (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year