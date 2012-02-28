(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

MOSCOW Feb 28 Rosneft : * Rosneft says will buy out shareholders who vote against change to major transaction at 212 roubles per 1 ordinary share * Shareholders will have the right to request a buyback within 45 days of changes being approved at the extraordinary meeting