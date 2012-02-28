* Offer is 5.6 pct below Tuesday's closing price

MOSCOW, Feb 28 - Russia's top crude producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it would buy back shares at 212 roubles per share from shareholders who do not approve a measure to alter an unnamed "major transaction" at an extraordinary general meeting on April 10.

The buyback price is 5.6 percent below Tuesday's close of 224.60 roubles ($7.74).

Rosneft did not identify the transaction the buyback offer related to.

Shareholders will have the right to request a buyback within 45 days of changes being approved at the meeting.

Earlier, analysts at Moscow's Alfa Bank said they expected Rosneft to make the buyout offer at around 215 roubles per share, allowing shareholders who disagree with Rosneft's move to offer a lower price to China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) for deliveries of Russian crude transported on the ESPO pipeline to sell their shares.

"Revision of the contract terms is the issue to be discussed today at the BoD, requiring subsequent approval at the EGM," they said.

A Russian industry source told Reuters earlier that Rosneft granted CNPC a discount of $1.50 per barrel in order to resolve a long-running dispute over the deliveries.

China buys 300,000 barrels per day of Russian oil, mostly delivered from the new oil fields of Eastern Siberia via ESPO.

Russia has said China has been underpaying for crude, while China has argued that Russia levies excess transit fees.

China receives the deliveries as a result of a 2009 deal under which China Development Bank financed the pipeline with a landmark $25 billion 30-year loans-for-oil deal, under which Russia is due to ship oil to China through 2030. ($1 = 29.0313 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)