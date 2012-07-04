Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, July 4 Rosneft has completed the buyback of around 3 percent of its shares from the market, Russia's biggest oil producer said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Rosneft said the buyback was completed on June 14.
The company has earlier said it would spend 68.3 billion roubles ($2.13 billion) buying in the shares at 212 roubles a share.
The company bought the shares from minority investors who did not support revisions to a major Chinese oil export deal.
As of 0915 GMT Rosneft's share price was down 1.01 percent at 209.56 roubles, underperforming the broader Moscow market index, which was down 0.2 percent after a three-day rally underpinned by higher oil prices. ($1=32.1300 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.