MOSCOW, April 23 Rosneft expects capital expenditure of $20 billion this year following the acquisition of TNK-BP, Rosneft's Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

The previous guidance for Rosneft's capex this year was $15 billion, while TNK-BP expected it at to be around $6 billion.

Sechin told investors during a presentation that the company is able to reduce spending following the deal to acquire TNK-BP.