MOSCOW, March 22 Dmitry Avdeyev, who has been managing finances at Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft since June 2012, has left the company after it completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, local press reported on Friday.
Kommersant business daily, citing unidentified sources, tipped Svyatoslav Slavinsky, a senior banking services executive with Citigroup in Russia, as Rosneft's new vice president for finances.
Vedomosti daily said Avdeyev, a former investment banker at at Morgan Stanley, left by "by mutual consent". A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.
Rosneft said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of TNK-BP from BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons, the biggest deal in Russia's corporate history.
