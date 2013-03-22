MOSCOW, March 22 Dmitry Avdeyev, who has been managing finances at Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft since June 2012, has left the company after it completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, local press reported on Friday.

Kommersant business daily, citing unidentified sources, tipped Svyatoslav Slavinsky, a senior banking services executive with Citigroup in Russia, as Rosneft's new vice president for finances.

Vedomosti daily said Avdeyev, a former investment banker at at Morgan Stanley, left by "by mutual consent". A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.

Rosneft said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of TNK-BP from BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born tycoons, the biggest deal in Russia's corporate history.