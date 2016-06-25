MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's biggest oil producer
Rosneft said on Saturday that China National Chemical
Corporation (ChemChina) would take a 40 percent stake
in its planned petrochemical complex VNHK in Russia's Far East.
"The participation of ChemChina will allow Rosneft to
optimise the project financing and jointly organise sales of the
high-margin products of the future complex on the premium
markets of the Asia-Pacific region," Rosneft said in a
statement.
Rosneft and ChemChina also signed a new one-year oil supply
contract, the Russian company said without providing volumes or
financial details.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)