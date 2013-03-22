MOSCOW, March 22 Rosneft's ambitious goal of increasing oil supplies to China to 50 million tonnes a year (1 million barrels per day) is achievable, the company's head Igor Sechin said in a television interview on Friday.

Industry sources have told Reuters that Rosneft plans to sharply increase exports to China by some 34 million tonnes to around 50 million tonnes by 2018.

"This is not something that is out of reach," Sechin told Rossiya-24 TV channel, when asked if the company may eventually increase oil supplies to China to 50 million tonnes a year.