(Corrects buyer names)

LONDON, April 13 Russian state-controlled oil firm Rosneft has sold two cargoes of Urals crude from the Baltic port of Ust-Luga via tender, traders said on Friday.

A 100,000 tonne cargo for April 26-27 loading was sold to ENI, and another cargo in the same size for April 27-28 was sold to BP, the traders said.

Price details did not emerge. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)