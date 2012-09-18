MOSCOW, Sept 18 The board of Russia's top crude
producer Rosneft said it had approved a decision to
nearly double a planned dividend payout for 2011 after President
Vladimir Putin effectively ordered a rise in dividends at the
state-owned giant.
The world's top holder of oil reserves said on Tuesday that
the board approved an additional dividend of 4.08 roubles per
share at a meeting on Monday, bringing the total 2011 payout to
7.53 per share.
An extraordinary shareholder meeting will be held on Nov.
30.
In June, Putin had asked his long-time lieutenant and newly
appointed Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin if it was
possible to raise the payout on last year to 25 percent of net
profit from the planned 11.5 percent payout.
The approved payout makes for a dividend yield of 3.5
percent at the current share price.
Putin has asked the government to draw up plans for a
dividend rise at stated-owned companies, such as Rosneft, prior
to their planned privatisation.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)