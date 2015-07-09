MOSCOW, July 9 Rosneft has signed a preliminary deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Essar Oil , which controls the Vadinar oil refinery, India's third largest. Rosneft also signed a deal to supply the refinery with 200,000 barrels per day for the next 10 years.

Following is a list of the foreign downstream investments of Rosneft, which also owns 9 large oil refineries in Russia with total annual throughput of 87 million tonnes:

- Rosneft controls 50 percent of Ruhr Oel, which has stakes in four refineries in Germany, Gelsenkirchen, MiRO, Bayernoil and PCK Schwed, accounting for about a fifth of Germany's refining sector capacity.

- Rosneft owns 20.99 percent of Italy's Saras refinery with capacity of 300,000 bpd, or a sixth of Italy's total.

- Rosneft owns 49 percent in a project that aims to build a 320,000 bpd refinery in China's Tianjin in 2019. China's CNPC controls 51 percent of the project.

- In June, Rosneft signed a memorandum that paves the way for purchasing 30 percent of China National Chemical Corp's ChemChina Petrochemical Co. (CCPC). (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Clarke)