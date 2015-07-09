Saudi pledges stable oil supply as market confused by data
DUBAI, March 23 Output or exports? OPEC members have argued for decades over which of the two they should monitor to gauge compliance with oil-output cuts.
MOSCOW, July 9 Rosneft has signed a preliminary deal to buy a 49 percent stake in Essar Oil , which controls the Vadinar oil refinery, India's third largest. Rosneft also signed a deal to supply the refinery with 200,000 barrels per day for the next 10 years.
Following is a list of the foreign downstream investments of Rosneft, which also owns 9 large oil refineries in Russia with total annual throughput of 87 million tonnes:
- Rosneft controls 50 percent of Ruhr Oel, which has stakes in four refineries in Germany, Gelsenkirchen, MiRO, Bayernoil and PCK Schwed, accounting for about a fifth of Germany's refining sector capacity.
- Rosneft owns 20.99 percent of Italy's Saras refinery with capacity of 300,000 bpd, or a sixth of Italy's total.
- Rosneft owns 49 percent in a project that aims to build a 320,000 bpd refinery in China's Tianjin in 2019. China's CNPC controls 51 percent of the project.
- In June, Rosneft signed a memorandum that paves the way for purchasing 30 percent of China National Chemical Corp's ChemChina Petrochemical Co. (CCPC). (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by David Clarke)
