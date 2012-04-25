UPDATE 4-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
MOSCOW, April 25 Italy's Eni and Rosneft are expected on Wednesday to sign an agreement to jointly tap Russian offshore oil and gas deposits in the Arctic and Black Sea, industry sources told Reuters.
The agreement is modeled on the multi-billion-dollar deal between Rosneft and ExxonMobil, finalised last week, to tap Russia's offshore energy riches and team up on joint projects abroad.
"The deal will be similar to that between Rosneft and Exxon," one of the sources said.
The sources said that Eni will obtain 30 percent in a planned joint venture with Rosneft which will develop offshore oil and gas in the Barents Sea near Russia's maritime border with Norway, as well as deposits in the Black Sea.
Eni will cover initial exploration costs, according to the sources. "Rosneft will get a possibility to enter Eni's international projects," a source said.
No comment was immediately available from Eni. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
DUBAI, Feb 14 A top Iranian official called on the Gulf Arab states on Tuesday to seize the opportunity of a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Oman and Kuwait to improve ties, warning that a chance like this would "pass like a cloud".