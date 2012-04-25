(Repeats to send to additional subscribers)

MOSCOW, April 25 Rosneft and Eni signed an agreement on Wednesday in the presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to jointly tap new fields in Russia's Barents and Black Sea zones, Rosneft's second Arctic deal in two weeks

Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni also said that Rosneft and Eni may expand their cooperation efforts to Europe and the Americas.

The companies said in a statement they will jointly develop the Tsentralno-Barentsevsky and Fedynsky blocks in the Barents Sea, as well as a Black Sea deposit, with combined recoverable resources estimated at 36 billion barrels.

Eni will hold 33.33 percent in the joint venture with Rosneft. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)