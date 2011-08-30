MOSCOW Aug 30 ExxonMobil will cover
most of the initial investments in its Russian joint venture
with Rosneft and will assume the main geological
risks, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
"Most of the $3.2 billion investments will be taken up by
Exxon. The company will invest over $1.5 billion in the first
stage of the project," spokesman Rustam Kazharov said.
The two companies on Tuesday signed a deal to jointly
explore oil deposits in the Kara Sea and the Black Sea.
Kazharov said that the Kara Sea recoverable resources were
estimated at 15 billion tonnes of oil equivalent (110 bilion
barrels) and that the companies will start exploration drilling
there in 2015.
(Reporting By Vladimir Soldatkin)