MOSCOW/SOCHI, Russia Aug 30 Executives from
Russian oil major Rosneft and U.S. Exxon
gathered on Tuesday at the resort town where Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin was staying, ahead of what was expected to be a
significant announcement, industry and diplomatic sources said.
State-controlled Rosneft gave no details, but a Reuters
reporter saw top Rosneft and Exxon officials gathering in the
Black Sea Port of Sochi, where Putin was staying.
High-level meetings with Putin typically precede major
energy deals in Russia.
One Moscow-based diplomat said it was possible that U.S.
Exxon would announce a deal "on a similar scale" to a
pact between Rosneft and Britain's BP to search for oil
in the Arctic that collapsed in May.
The Moscow offices of Rosneft and Exxon had no official
comment.
Rosneft shares gained 2.8 percent in Moscow to 226.90
roubles at 1320 GMT, while the MICEX index was down 0.1
percent.
