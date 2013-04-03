MOSCOW, April 3 Rosneft and ExxonMobil
agreed to bid jointly in a tender for offshore Lebanon
oil and gas, Russia's state-owned company president, Igor
Sechin, was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on
Wednesday.
Rosneft and ExxonMobil have already teamed up to develop
Russian and North American offshore riches as partners.
Some 200 companies have requested application documents in
the pre-qualifying bid round for oil and gas exploration in
Lebanon's offshore waters.
Names of the pre-qualified companies will be announced in
mid-April and the government aims to agree its first exploration
and production agreement by February next year.