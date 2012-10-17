UPDATE 9-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
MOSCOW Oct 17 An ExxonMobile executive has taken up the newly created position of offshore projects chief at Rosneft, which is gearing up for exploration in Arctic seas, Russia's biggest oil producer said on Wednesday.
It said the U.S.-born Zeljko Runje, who has been working at Exxon and Rosneft's joint venture to produce oil and gas on the Russian Pacific island of Sakhalin, has been appointed to the position of vice president for offshore projects at Rosneft.
State-controlled Rosneft has recently struck up multi-billion dollar exploration and development deals with Western majors, including Exxon, Norway's Statoil and Italy's Eni.
Rosneft, the holder of the world's largest oil reserves, has been aggressively pursuing expansion plans under the leadership of powerful chief executive Igor Sechin, a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier on Wednesday a source told Reuters that Rosneft has offered to buy into Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP , proposing $28 billion for a 50 percent stake .
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
VIENNA, Feb 24 Iran's official stock of enriched uranium has fallen by half after large amounts stuck in pipes have been recategorised as unrecoverable under a process agreed with major powers, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Friday.