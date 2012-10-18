(Corrects to withdraw erroneous reference in the 2nd para that
the executive was born in the U.S.)
MOSCOW Oct 17 An Exxon Mobil executive
has taken up the newly created position of offshore projects
chief at Rosneft, which is gearing up for exploration
in Arctic seas, Russia's biggest oil producer said on Wednesday.
It said Zeljko Runje, who has been working at Exxon and
Rosneft's joint venture to produce oil and gas on the Russian
Pacific island of Sakhalin, has been appointed to the position
of vice president for offshore projects at Rosneft.
State-controlled Rosneft has recently struck up
multi-billion dollar exploration and development deals with
Western majors, including Exxon, Norway's Statoil and
Italy's Eni.
Rosneft, the holder of the world's largest oil reserves, has
been aggressively pursuing expansion plans under the leadership
of powerful chief executive Igor Sechin, a confidant of Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier on Wednesday a source told Reuters that Rosneft has
offered to buy into Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP
, proposing $28 billion for a 50 percent stake
.
